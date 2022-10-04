Alpha5 (A5T) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Alpha5 (A5T) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Alpha5 coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha5 has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Alpha5 has a total market capitalization of $901,093.00 and $25,469.00 worth of Alpha5 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha5 Profile

Alpha5’s genesis date was July 9th, 2021. Alpha5’s total supply is 33,665,703 coins. The official message board for Alpha5 is alpha5-io.medium.com. Alpha5’s official website is www.alpha5.io/#. Alpha5’s official Twitter account is @alpha5_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha5

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha5 is a digital asset derivatives exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products for the crypto ecosystem. A5T is the native exchange token of Alpha5.io.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha5 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha5 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha5 using one of the exchanges listed above.

