Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 970.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 339,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

