Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.50.
Ambev Stock Up 9.9 %
Ambev stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Trading of Ambev
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
