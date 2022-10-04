Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Up 9.9 %

Ambev stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.