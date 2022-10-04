American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) PT Lowered to $2.50

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
American Battery Technology Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of ABML stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. American Battery Technology has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.
American Battery Technology Company Profile
