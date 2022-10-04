American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.1 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

