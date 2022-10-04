American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.25.

AEP stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 73.7% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

