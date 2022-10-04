Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $3.76 Million Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,750 shares during the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond makes up approximately 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.95% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBBY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,100,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $30.06.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

