Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 1.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.83. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

