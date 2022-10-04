Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 129 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.72. 18,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,962. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.