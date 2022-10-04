Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 5,150 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 899,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,887,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

