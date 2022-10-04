Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for New Relic (NEWR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for New Relic (NYSE: NEWR):

10/3/2022 – New Relic is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2022 – New Relic is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2022 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2022 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2022 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $59.98. 4,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,629. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,679.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,228 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 40.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in New Relic by 101.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,593 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $261,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 31.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

