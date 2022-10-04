Analysts Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target at $26.50

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
PNT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of PNT opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.10. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.98.
Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
