Analysts Set Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLA opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 139,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

