Analysts Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Target Price at $16.71

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

TCRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 698,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 218,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRR stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.89.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

