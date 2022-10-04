Analyzing AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) & CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

AxoGen has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AxoGen and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $127.36 million 4.08 -$26.99 million ($0.75) -16.40 CONMED $1.01 billion 2.57 $62.54 million ($3.96) -21.52

Analyst Ratings

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than AxoGen. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AxoGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for AxoGen and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 4 0 3.00 CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.50%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than CONMED.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -24.68% -23.18% -12.37% CONMED -10.93% 13.94% 5.67%

About AxoGen

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. It provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.