Analyzing Inrad Optics (INRD) & Its Peers

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Inrad Optics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Inrad Optics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Inrad Optics
|3.07%
|9.90%
|4.28%
|Inrad Optics Competitors
|-155.70%
|-18.01%
|-5.72%
Volatility and Risk
Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ competitors have a beta of -1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Inrad Optics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Inrad Optics
|$11.35 million
|$1.75 million
|85.04
|Inrad Optics Competitors
|$2.15 billion
|$146.92 million
|41.02
Inrad Optics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inrad Optics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Inrad Optics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Inrad Optics Competitors
|74
|243
|440
|4
|2.49
As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.96%. Given Inrad Optics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
About Inrad Optics
Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.
Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.