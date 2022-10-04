Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 158,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 83,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Angkor Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,745.75. The stock has a market cap of C$24.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

