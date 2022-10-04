Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 48,289 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,115. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.43.

