Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,796,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 35,230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 215,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 214,906 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 139,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 55,066 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,259,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,180,000 after purchasing an additional 171,336 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,856. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.