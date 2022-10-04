Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,105. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEPC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.