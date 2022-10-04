Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Shares Down 1%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $175.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.