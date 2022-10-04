Antoine Yver Sells 2,468 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $10,044.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 787,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,241.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 3rd, Antoine Yver sold 12,524 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $49,094.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Antoine Yver sold 10,423 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $46,382.35.

On Monday, July 18th, Antoine Yver sold 20,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $97,400.00.

NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 64,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,010. The company has a market capitalization of $375.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OUP Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after buying an additional 595,724 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 430,059 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

