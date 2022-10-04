ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) One Day Volume Tops $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ApeSwap Finance Profile

BANANA is a coin. It was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ApeSwap Finance is https://reddit.com/r/Apeswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeSwap is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that offers a full suite of tools to explore and engage with decentralized finance opportunities. Using the products within our DeFi Hub, users and partners can tap into this new wave of financial innovation in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Users can Swap between different cryptocurrency tokens on BNB Chain and Polygon using the decentralized exchange or Provide liquidity for cryptocurrency token pairs to facilitate swapping and receive liquidity provider (LP) tokens that earn trading fees (liquidity mining). Users can also Stake BANANA or GNANA in Staking Pools to earn tokens from partner projects or Stake LP tokens in Yield Farms to earn BANANA. Telegram | Medium | Discord | Reddit | Github Whitepaper “

