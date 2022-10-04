APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for about 2.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in APi Group were worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 734,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 137,386 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 38,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

