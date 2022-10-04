Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Cut to Neutral at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning. Bank Of America (Bofa) currently has $160.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $189.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.13.

Apple Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

