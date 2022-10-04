Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGTC. BTIG Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

