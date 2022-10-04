April (APRIL) Price Reaches $0.0449 on Top Exchanges

April (APRIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. April has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $14,231.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, April has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One April coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

April Coin Profile

April’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. April’s official website is apriloracle.com.

April Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “April is a blockchain based project which builds Decentralized Applications (Dapps) where users earn rewards by playing games based on real-world events. A real-world event could be a football match played between two countries. Real-world event games are powered by our decentralized identity technologies.Telegram Docs”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as April directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade April should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy April using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

