Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,552,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,308 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 3.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned 1.31% of Aptiv worth $316,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,515.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of APTV stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.33. 26,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

