Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) vs. Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) Head to Head Analysis

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Kalera Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kalera Public and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalera Public N/A -56.17% -9.59% Arcadia Biosciences -169.65% -80.56% -58.47%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $6.78 million 1.87 -$14.66 million ($0.89) -0.64

This table compares Kalera Public and Arcadia Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kalera Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcadia Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kalera Public and Arcadia Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kalera Public currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.71%. Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 470.18%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Kalera Public.

Summary

Kalera Public beats Arcadia Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

