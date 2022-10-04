Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 46,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 502,950 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.94.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,737,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 162.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,922,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 267,144 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 35.6% during the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 950,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 249,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

