Ares Management Llc Buys 200,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $72,818,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 1,974,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,315. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.09 million. Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,345,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,941 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $5,730,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

