Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aritzia in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$57.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.38.

TSE ATZ traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,656. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$31.67 and a twelve month high of C$60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.61.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$407.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$374.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total transaction of C$897,512.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

