Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 145,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,506. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.81.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

