Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 74.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,781,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 143,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 2.7 %

About Asbury Automotive Group

Shares of ABG stock traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, hitting $160.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.12 and its 200-day moving average is $172.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.70 and a 52-week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

