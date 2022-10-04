Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $28,894,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,816.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,605 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,195,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.80. 18,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,998. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 9.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

