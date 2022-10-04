ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $30.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.47. 52,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.91. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $881.12.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $708.10.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

