Aspiriant LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,480,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.89. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
