Aspiriant LLC Buys 5,312 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,029,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 120,420 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,139,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 968.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 83,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $6.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,471. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.67 and a 200-day moving average of $235.16. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.81 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

