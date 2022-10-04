Aspiriant LLC Buys Shares of 745,894 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 745,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,571,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

DFUV traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,115. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.71.

