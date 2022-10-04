Aspiriant LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,171. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.15.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.