Aspiriant LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,537 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 106,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,292,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $33.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.