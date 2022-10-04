Aspiriant LLC Has $120.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $120,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.93. 2,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,045. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

