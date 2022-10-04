Aspiriant LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. 1,885,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,835,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

