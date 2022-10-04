Aspiriant LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of RSP traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.69. 270,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $127.08 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

