Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 1,040 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

