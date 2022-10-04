Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Position Raised by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up approximately 0.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.13% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. CWM LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.61. 12,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.01.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

