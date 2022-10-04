Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 31.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $44,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,752,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $137,219,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 96.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,925,000 after purchasing an additional 442,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.43. 12,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,851. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

