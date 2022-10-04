Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 2.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,972,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

ATO stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.30. 6,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.10 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

