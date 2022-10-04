ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.35. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 2,069 shares changing hands.

ATRenew Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

About ATRenew

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.