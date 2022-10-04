ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.35. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 2,069 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
