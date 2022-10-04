ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Cormark to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.14.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of ATA traded up C$2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$42.83. 126,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,921. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$30.60 and a 12 month high of C$53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16.

Insider Activity at ATS Automation Tooling Systems

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

In related news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander purchased 2,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.22 per share, with a total value of C$51,884.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$51,884.52. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,361 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,186,245.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

